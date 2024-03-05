LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.94

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 80748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

LG Display Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

