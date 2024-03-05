Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ LEXX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,219. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.93.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
