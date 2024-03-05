Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $8.00 at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

LESL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,860. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

