Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $18.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMND. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

