Legal & General Group Plc Sells 77,455 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,455 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $398,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.39. 445,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.66 and a 200-day moving average of $281.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.