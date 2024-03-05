Legal & General Group Plc Sells 44,459 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.31% of Public Storage worth $605,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Public Storage stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.77 and a 200 day moving average of $274.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

