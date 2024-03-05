Legal & General Group Plc Sells 428,183 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,328,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RTX were worth $527,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.