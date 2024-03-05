Legal & General Group Plc Sells 397,285 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,679,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $671,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,986,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. 4,610,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,984. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

