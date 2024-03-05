Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,530 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of BlackRock worth $650,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,568,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,287,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,249,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $829.96. 238,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $841.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

