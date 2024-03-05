Legal & General Group Plc Sells 283,753 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,590,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,753 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.22% of VICI Properties worth $366,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,307. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

