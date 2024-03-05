Legal & General Group Plc Sells 170,639 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,147,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $551,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.28. 1,019,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

