Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,329,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of Schlumberger worth $543,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 3,715,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,690,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

