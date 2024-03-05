Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679,763 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.19% of Sempra worth $511,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 1,693,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

