Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 522,541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of PayPal worth $410,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 10,418,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,666,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

