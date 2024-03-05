Legal & General Group Plc Has $569.95 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756,891 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.94% of CSX worth $569,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839,568. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

