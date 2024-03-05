Legal & General Group Plc Has $532.92 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,697 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Eaton worth $532,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Eaton Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.71. 1,333,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.09. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $298.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

