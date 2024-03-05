Legal & General Group Plc Has $423.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,993 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Fiserv worth $423,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,728. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.