Legal & General Group Plc Has $389.75 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Waste Management worth $389,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.66. 471,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

