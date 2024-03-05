Legal & General Group Plc Has $368.35 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $368,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.7% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 344,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,900,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 64.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.32. 297,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,758. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

