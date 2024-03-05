Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,437,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $614,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after buying an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

