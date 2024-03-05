Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84,508 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of The Cigna Group worth $630,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

