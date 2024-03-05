Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,854 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of AON worth $452,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $315.12. 180,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

