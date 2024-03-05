Legal & General Group Plc Buys 47,437 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $443,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 137,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,802 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 704,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,887,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 16.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. 2,462,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,168. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

