Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $477,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Exelon by 299.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 481,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 7.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 5,514,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,722. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

