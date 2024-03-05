Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $916,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 690,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,656. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.66.

Insider Activity

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.