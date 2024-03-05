Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 924,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,728. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.