Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.49. 19,176,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,858,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

