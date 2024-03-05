Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.85. 2,448,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $275.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.