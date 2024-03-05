Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,353 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,099. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

