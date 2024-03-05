Legacy Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 57,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

ADI stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 1,086,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.08 and its 200 day moving average is $182.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

