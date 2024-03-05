Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 118.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,396. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

