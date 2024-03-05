Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.18. 1,431,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

