Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 23,577,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,723,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

