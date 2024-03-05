Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 635 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,640,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded up $35.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.69 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

