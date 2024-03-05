Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,628 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,896. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

