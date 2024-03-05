Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,034 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 617,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,274. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

