Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $27.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $540.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.37. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.29 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

