Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 101,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,216.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.