Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 457,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. 1,000,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

