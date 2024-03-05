Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $10.94 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,633. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.