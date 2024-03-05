Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AGCO worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 460.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 439.9% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in AGCO by 266.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 94,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Stock Down 1.2 %

AGCO opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.