Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 185,897 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 185,897 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

