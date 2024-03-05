Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,176 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,529,000 after buying an additional 404,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $272.09 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

