Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 14,905 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CHN opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

The China Fund Cuts Dividend

About The China Fund

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

