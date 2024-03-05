Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,208 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AerCap worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap



AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

