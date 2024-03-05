Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Tri-Continental worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.