Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,826 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,495. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

