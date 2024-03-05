Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,214 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $270.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,077 shares of company stock valued at $106,854,095. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.