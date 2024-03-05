Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,722 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Allison Transmission worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

