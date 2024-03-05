Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 313,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $229,844,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $30,134,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $13,939,000.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.1 %

SN opened at 56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 50.63. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.